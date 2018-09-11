G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News articles about G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. G-III Apparel Group earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 48.9667474559855 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.39%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $54.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 161,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $7,593,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,812,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,603,435.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 9,323 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $410,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,662.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 942,513 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,646. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

