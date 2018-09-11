FY2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Raised by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.57.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $127.96 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 259.3% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

