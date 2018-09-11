FUNCoin (FUNC) Hits Market Cap of $36,554.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $36,554.00 and $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.03095313 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001357 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000522 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002563 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005287 BTC.

About FUNCoin

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto . The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

