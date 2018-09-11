FujiCoin (FJC) Market Capitalization Reaches $499,650.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $499,650.00 and $669.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,314.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.94 or 0.03046955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.34 or 0.07402790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00854555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.01703961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00180527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.01828798 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00306091 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,629,785,457 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.