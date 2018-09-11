Francesca’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (FRAN)

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,168 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,381% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter worth $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth $159,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 58.3% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth $192,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.05. Francesca’s has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRAN. BidaskClub cut Francesca’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Francesca’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

