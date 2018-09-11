FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (FXTGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of -0.58. FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

