Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,539 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,270,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 914,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 225,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

