Fort L.P. Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 71,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

NYSE ST opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $960,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,276 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

