Fort L.P. Takes $115,000 Position in WD-40 (WDFC)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,302,000 after purchasing an additional 132,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 687,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the first quarter. VGI PARTNERS PTY Ltd now owns 360,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In other WD-40 news, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $251,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $332,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $184.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.61.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.