Fort L.P. Acquires Shares of 394 Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,157,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,495,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $322.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $291.52 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.02.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.