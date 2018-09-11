Ford Motor (F) Holdings Reduced by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,783.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $10,481,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 270,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,698,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.90 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.