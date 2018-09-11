Foot Locker (FL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

FL stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $82,034,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $54,767,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 8,194.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 848,069 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 837,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,183,000 after purchasing an additional 673,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 615.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 743,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 639,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

