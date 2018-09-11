FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) VP Jeffrey Frank Sells 42,912 Shares

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,042.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100,241 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

