Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $374.78 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.31 and a 52 week high of $392.69. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,648 shares of company stock worth $20,577,327. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.