Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 249,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,668,000 after buying an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.25 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.