Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 52.7% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the first quarter valued at about $39,326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the first quarter valued at about $101,416,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.9% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 27,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 12 month low of $113.72 and a 12 month high of $121.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.3477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

