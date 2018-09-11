Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,572,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,973,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,293,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,280,000 after purchasing an additional 688,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

