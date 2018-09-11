Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 5,078 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 178.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

