Five Below (FIVE) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.51. Five Below has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.82 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel D. Anderson sold 20,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $2,166,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,609.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Ryan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $3,613,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 6,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

