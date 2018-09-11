First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,922 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $68,601.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,735 shares of company stock valued at $783,842 over the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

