First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,771.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

WABC stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 1,750,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

