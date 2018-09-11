First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,820 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

