First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,336,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 940,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.47.

Shares of APD stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

