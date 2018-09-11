First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,791 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $195.69 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.39.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

