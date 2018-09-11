First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,692 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $236.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -429.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $237.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.84, for a total value of $8,193,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,366,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $419,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,975,067.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,447 shares of company stock worth $37,818,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.47.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.