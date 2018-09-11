First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alkermes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.58 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $879,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $44,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

