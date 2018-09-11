Finisar (FNSR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

FNSR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Finisar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finisar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Finisar stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38. Finisar has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $769,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,883.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $53,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $458,181.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,033 shares of company stock worth $2,299,466. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Finisar by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,574 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Finisar by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 721,583 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Finisar by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Finisar by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finisar by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 567,318 shares during the last quarter.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

