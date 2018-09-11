Financial Analysis: Cytosorbents (CTSO) versus Atossa Genetics (ATOS)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ: ATOS) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cytosorbents and Atossa Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus target price of $14.56, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Atossa Genetics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Atossa Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $15.15 million 29.80 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -44.84 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$8.12 million N/A N/A

Atossa Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -74.60% -100.51% -51.13% Atossa Genetics N/A -142.39% -117.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Atossa Genetics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.