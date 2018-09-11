Fabrinet (FN) is Divisar Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises approximately 7.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $240,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $8,956,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.