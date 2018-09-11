Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

