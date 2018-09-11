Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stake Increased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,003,379.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,188.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $2,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,021.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

