Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management LLC

Impax Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,144 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $153,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $2,187,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,723.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,056 shares of company stock valued at $14,505,213. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.34.

NYSE:EL opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

