Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nike Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Macquarie set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Nike stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,914.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,778 shares of company stock worth $24,911,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,253,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,536,000 after buying an additional 536,468 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nike by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

