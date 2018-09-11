Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $200,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

