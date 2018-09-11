Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 290.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 195.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 97,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.