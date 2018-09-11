Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,805 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 569,939 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 3,769.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 343,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 334,153 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 103,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

Shares of EWO opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.