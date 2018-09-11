Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Products rallied 11.4% over the past year, outperforming the 1.8% collective growth of the stocks belonging to the industry. The partnership boasts of an extensive network of pipeline that spreads across 50,000 miles. Importantly, the pipeline network is connected to every major U.S. shale play and provides services to producers and users of commodities by transporting gas, liquids and refined products. Enterprise’s $5.7 billion pipeline of fee-oriented expansion projects at present positions it to enjoy an above-average growth pace in distributable cash flows (DCF) over the next two years, further expanding its already comfortable distribution coverage ratio (currently 1.5X). However, over the past two years, the partnership’s debt-to-capitalization ratio has been higher than the industry mostly. Also, the persistent rise in operating expenses has been affecting the partnership’s bottom line.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,192 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,331,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,713,000 after purchasing an additional 315,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360,904 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,913,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

