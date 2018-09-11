Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Encore Wire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $336.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

