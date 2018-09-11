Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,376,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 10,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,861,615 shares of company stock valued at $183,449,731. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$89.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

