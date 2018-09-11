Electronic Arts (EA) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.48.

EA opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $711,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $2,562,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,250 shares of company stock worth $15,454,170. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,674,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 79.8% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $569,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,595 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 722.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,346 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $171,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,315.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,935 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $167,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

