El Paso Electric (EE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. El Paso Electric earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.6527055986588 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of EE stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.31. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

