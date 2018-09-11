Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $956,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,911 shares of company stock worth $21,671,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

