EBCoin Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $202,670.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00292000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00150254 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,189,028,066 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.