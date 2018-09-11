Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Trimmed by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 437,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

NYSE:ETN opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $1,286,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,090. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.