E. W. Scripps (SSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

SSP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,366. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 12.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 14.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1,024.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,698,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 561,729 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

