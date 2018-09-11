Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15,328.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,711,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,248,000 after buying an additional 3,687,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,269,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,471,000 after buying an additional 1,402,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 1,084,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,846,000 after buying an additional 702,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,325,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,681,000 after buying an additional 628,838 shares in the last quarter.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $190,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.77.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

