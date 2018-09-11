Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $974,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,707,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 121,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 363,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,742 shares of company stock valued at $28,560,017. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.