Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Holdings Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.78 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several analysts have commented on DNB shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

