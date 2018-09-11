DRW Securities LLC Takes $128,000 Position in ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is developing EPI-506 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.