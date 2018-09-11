DP Eurasia (DPEU) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Peel Hunt

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 130 ($1.69) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.04) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Friday, July 13th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

Shares of DPEU opened at GBX 89.74 ($1.17) on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a one year low of GBX 155 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.25).

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.